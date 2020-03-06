Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State police command on Friday confirmed the abduction of three serving councillors of Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the the command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, the three councillors namely Lawal Gummi of Ubandawaki ward , Murtala Arzika of Gayari ward and Sahabi Abubakar of Birnin Tudun ward were kidnapped on Thursday on their way to Gusau the state capital.

He said one of the councillors, Murtala Arzika escaped from the abductors den and also that the command is not aware of any ransom demand of N40 million.

The police spokesman added that the command had since receiving the information swung into action to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

The Chairman of Gummi Local Government Council, Alhaji Kabiru Aski also confirmed the abduction of the three and also the escape of Arzika.

A source said the kidnappers were demanding N40 million ransom for the release of the abducted councillors.