From Fred Itua, Abuja

Suspected herdsmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, invaded Kiyi town, located in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and abducted four residents.

This is coming few days after Daily Sun exclusively reported moves by bandits to establish an operational base in Abuja, despite efforts by security forces to quash the move.

Kuje Area Council is one of the epicenters of recent kidnappings in the FCT. Pegi, another suburb town in the area has been repeatedly attacked and residents abducted.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that over 20 armed herdsmen stormed the village and conducted a house to house search between the hours of 12-2 am.

One of the eyewitnesses said after the operation, four residents were abducted, including Mr. Salami Olalekan, a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration. The other three kidnapped are a motorcycle rider, a technician and a taxi driver.

“The armed men broke into his house by tearing down the iron bars of a back window from where they took their victim on foot across grasslands towards the hills behind Kiyi Town. Three other residents were equally abducted alongside Mr Olalekan. Coincidentally, Mr Olalekan’s wife is also an employee of the FCT,” an eyewitness told Daily Sun.

An elder brother to one of the victims, Mr. William Salami, said the kidnappers have already called and have asked for N50 million ransom. They’re also demanding N50 million each from families of the other three victims.

“We have contacted the police anti-kidnapping squade who visited the house and area,” a relative of one of the victims said.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command, has revealed that it has launched a manhunt to rescue the victims. It said the suspects will be apprehended.

Public relations officer of the Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, told newsmen that “four persons were kidnapped please. Yes sir, we have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects.”