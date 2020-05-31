John Adams, Minna

Barely two days after Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello inaugurated a 15-man Community Policing Advisory Committee to check insecurity bedeviling parts of the state, gunmen have kidnapped five people from Gutarrindna village in Dnakudna district of Shiroro local government area of the state.

A source closed to the village said about 20 heavily armed men invaded the riverine village at about midnight and woke the people up with the sounds of gun as they shot sporadically into the air to announce their presence.

According to the source, the bandits probably acting on information, were careful in picking their victims as all those abducted were from houses of people considered to be well-to-do in the village.

Those abducted are two women, two young girls, ages between 19 and 20, and a 15-year old boy. A 57 year old father of the two kidnapped girls was reportedly beaten to stupor by the bandits and was said to have been rushed to a hospital for treatment at a private hospital in Zumba.