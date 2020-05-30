John Adams, Minna

With barely two days after Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello inaugurated a 15 man Community Policing Advisory Committee to check insecurity bedeviling parts of the state, gunmen have Kidnapped five people from Gutarrindna village in Dnakudna district of Shiroro local government area of the state.

A source closed to the village said about 20 heavily armed men invaded the riverine village at about 12 midnight and woke the people up with the sounds of gun as they shot sporadically into the air to announce their presence.

According to our source, the bandits probably acting based on information, were careful in picking their victims as all those abducted were from houses of people considered to be doing well in the village.

Those abducted are two women, two young girls, ages between 19 and 20, and a 15 year old boy. A 57 year old father of the two Kidnapped girls was beating to stupor by the bandits when he tried to revisit the abduction of his two daughters and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Zumba.

Although the Kidnappers are yet demand for any ransom for the release of their victims, the entire village has being deserted as the people have relocated to Dnakudna.

This latest incident is coming barely two days after the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello inaugurated a 15-man Community Policing Advisory Committee to check the rising insecurity parts of the State.

The Governor Sani Bello while inaugurating committee said the essence of the Committee is to have a robust security system from the ward level, stressing that the war against all forms of Banditry activities in the state must be won.

It could be recalled that some heavily armed men, two weeks ago, stormed a construction site in a broad day light and whisked away one Abubakar Ibrahim Jibrin, a staff of the Niger State Ministry of Works and three staff of Tractia construction company in Erena, the same Shiroro local government area.

The abductors had demanded N1billion ransom for the release of their victims but later reduced it to N700million, and they have remained in captivity since then.