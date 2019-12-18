Billy Graham Abel Yola

Gunmen attacked Ganye town in Ganye Local Government of Adamawa State in the early hours of yesterday and abducted the two wives and three children of Alhaji Hussain Ahmadu, eyewitnesses told Daily Sun.

A relation of the victim, who craved anonymity, said the gunmen stormed Ahmadu’s house near Federal Government College at about 2am on Tuesday, overpowered the security men and entered the house where they abducted the two nursing mothers and three children at gunpoint.

“Residents where awoken by pandemonium amidst gunshots, which rattled the area as the hoodlums came in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons,” the eyewitness disclosed.

He noted that police in the area where alerted and swiftly accosted the assailants leading to a serious exchange of fire at Buwangal.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, four policemen were injured. The injured policemen have been taken to Ganye hospital while the kidnappers succeeded in taking away the victims,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, said: “The crime took place in the early hours of today (yesterday) when the armed men invaded the house of Hussain Ahmadu situated at a remote side of Wukari Ward, in Ganye town and kidnapped his two wives with two kids.

“Immediately police were alerted, The DPO and his team rushed to the scene to prevent the crime but were ambushed by the gunmen and four of our men sustained bullet wounds as a result.

“The command has mobilized heavy team and now going after the hoodlums to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.”

Despite efforts by the state government and security operatives in the state, kidnapping is fast becoming a major challenge in the state.