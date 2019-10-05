Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Six people have been kidnapped by gunmen in Adamawa State in North-East Nigeria.

A local source told Daily Sun that the armed men who came in their droves stormed Gurin suburb in Fufore local government area of Adamawa and abducted six young men.

The source tells Daily Sun that “the victims were kidnapped some four kilometers along Fufore-Gurin road in the early hours of Saturday.

“They were grazing their cattle when the kidnappers whisked them away and left the cattle wandering.”

Gurin village is situated on the river bank separating Nigeria and Cameroon.

There has been an upsurge in violent attacks in Adamawa including kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and other violent crimes.

Just last week, a professor at Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) in Yola was kidnapped and released after the payment of a N2 million ransom, according a member of his family.

Abdu Bali, Chairman of Tabbital Pulaku Jonde Jam (an internal body for Fulani tribe) was murdered in his house in Yola, the capital city.

The Adamawa State Police Command, while confirming the attack, however, maintainz that only four people were kidnapped.

“Four were kidnapped, but the bandits freed one of them to take the information home,” Suleiman Nguroje, spokesperson of the Command said.