From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen, yesterday, abducted a Catholic priest, Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie, of St Theresa Catholic Church, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The priest, who hails from Enugu state and was ordained a priest earlier this year, was reportedly abducted along Enyiukwu Road, Ohokobe Afaraukwu, in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitness accounts had it that the hoodlums had intercepted the Catholic clergy he had finished conducting a morning mass at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Okpururie, Afaraukwu.

The kidnappers were said to have forced the priest out of his Toyota Corolla car into their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and sped off.

When contacted, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said there was no report of such an incident with the police.

