Billy Graham Abel Yola

Gunmen yesterday raided the residence of Emmanuel Piridimso, a Permanent Secretary with the Adamawa State Ministry of Mineral Resources and whisked him away to an unknown location.

The gunmen, who arrived Piridimso’s residence at about 3.30am, were said to be heavily armed.

A source close to the family told Daily Sun: “The kidnappers were well armed and shot sporadically. We don’t why they kidnapped him but they took him away at gunpoint.

“They also went away with his phone and that of his wife also. We tried contacting them several times through his line, the call went through but the abductors did not respond to the calls and they are yet to contact us.”

Confirming the incident, the state police public relations officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, said “the police have already deployed the IGP’s rapid response team to track, arrest the culprits and rescue the victim.”

As at the time for filing this report, it is not yet clear what the motives of the kidnappers are, as no demands have been made or condition for ransom made.