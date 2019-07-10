Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Emmanuel Piridimso, a permanent secretary attached with the Adamawa State Ministry of Mineral Resources and abducted him. The incident happened in his residence at 3:30 am on Wednesday. They took him to an unknown location.

A source close to the family told our correspondent that “the kidnappers who were well armed, shot sporadically.

“We don’t know why they kidnapped him; they took him away at gunpoint.

“They also went away with his phones and those of his wife.

“We tried contacting them several times through his line, the call went through but the abductors did not respond to the call and they are yet to contact us.”

Confirming the incident, the PPRO Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the kidnap but said the police had already deployed the IG’s rapid-response team to track, arrest the culprits and rescue the victim.”

At the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear what the motive of the kidnappers was, as no demands have been made or condition for ransom given.