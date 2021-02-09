From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen Yesterday abducted Mr Bala Baba a Personal Assistant to the Taraba State Deputy Governor ,Mr Haruna Manu, barely two days after the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labor Congress NLC was kidnapped.

Taraba State acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Reform Leha who confirmed the abduction of Baba ,said investigation was on top gear with the view to tracking the criminals

A family source told our correspondent that Baba was abducted from his residence in Sabongari area of Jalingo at about 1.30 am of Tuesday by unknown men.

According to the source, the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the area and started shooting up for over 30 minutes before taking away Baba.

He further disclosed that after his abduction, the gunmen dragged Baba and headed towards Gongon -Malik area of Jalingo, but have not established communication with members of his family.