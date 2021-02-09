From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted Alhaji Bala Baba, a Personal Assistant to the Taraba State Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu, barely two days after the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) was abducted.

Confirming the abduction, police spokesperson ASP Reform Leha said an investigation was in top gear with the view to tracking down the criminals.

A family source told our correspondent that Bala was abducted at his residence in Sabongari area of Jalingo at about 1:30 am on Tuesday by unknown men.

According to the source, a large number of gunmen had invaded the area and started shooting sporadically for over 30 minutes before taking the government aide.

The source added that the gunmen dragged Baba and headed towards Gongon-Malik area of Jalingo and have not established communication with members of his family.