From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, abducted an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City. The police officer, Clement Amoko, was forcefully taken away by the heavily armed abductors who stormed his house at the Ogida area of Benin.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the presence of his wife and children. At press time, a close family source said the kidnappers have contacted the family but declined to disclose how much ransom they were demanding.

Meanwhile, the police were said to be intensifying rescue efforts with various units of the command and other security teams deployed around the state capital Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Princewill Osaigbovo, said: “Yes, I have been informed of the kidnap and the victim is of the SIB department ,but I am expecting details and other information of the officer from the division and the SIB department”.