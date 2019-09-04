Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Seventy-year-ole Hajiya Ladi, mother of Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar’s Special Adviser on politics, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Bigman) was reportedly abducted in the early hours of yesterday.

She was abducted from her residence in Kaya village, Danladin Gumel constituency of Suletankarkar Local Government Area.

The abductors were said to have demanded the payment of N50 million to secure her release.

Gunmen numbering about six were said to have stormed the residence of the governors former aide at around 2am where the aged mother and other relatives were living and forcefully took her away.

A family source told our reporter that the kidnappers, who came on motorcycles threatened to kill anyone that attempted to stop them.

He said they specifically demanded for the mother of the governor’s aide and took her away stating that they will contact them later in the day. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Zama Senchi, confirmed the abduction to Daily Sun on phone.

He said the command is on the trail of the kidnappers who have already started contacting the victims family for ransom.

Meanwhile, Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed has called on the people of the state to forget their political differences and join hands with his administration to maintain peace and security in the state.

The governor, gave the charge yesterday, during a lecture on security in continuation of a 5-day activities lined up to mark the first 100 days of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

He said before the coming of his administration, the state was being ravaged by horrible and unimaginable crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling or banditry.