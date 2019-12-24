Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the kidnap of the six-year-old son of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Nengi Talbot.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the Commissioners quarters, Opolo, and broke into the residence of the Talbots where they whisked away the boy, Antonio Talbot, to an unknown destination.

The police are said to be worried that gunmen could enter the Commissioner’s quarters on a Sunday with all its security and carry out a kidnap operation.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mr Asinim Butswat, in statement, appealed for calm, noting that the police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said: “On 22/12/2019, at about 2230 hours, about four gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot, at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six-year-old son, Antonio Talbot, to an unknown destination.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.”