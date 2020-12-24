From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Gunmen have abducted a Kano businessman, Abdullahi Kalos. The incident occurred about 2am yesterday.

The victim is a resident of Unguwar Yamma town in Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community the previous night with heavy weapons.

A villager, who witnessed the incident, said: “The gunmen fired random shots in the air before they abducted him.”

It was also gathered that the police, having been briefed of the incident, automatically deployed their officers to the scene of the crime but the gunmen had left before the policemen arrived.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has so far not commented on the development.