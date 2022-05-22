From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen on, yesterday, abducted a businessman whose name was given as Uzoezie in Ukpor community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victim’s only son was said to have been shot by the suspected criminals who stormed his home in Umudiji, Umuohama village. They reportedly shot into the air severally before forcing themselves into the victim’s compound.

A family source who pleaded anonymity said Uzozie was taken to an unknown destination, and no contact had been made while the son who was badly wounded was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The source said that the incident happened around midnight, noting that the rampaging gunmen made their way into the victims’ compound.

The source said members of St Andrew’s Church, Umuohama, where the victims worshipped had organised special prayers for the release of the kidnap victim and the quick recovery of the injured victim.

“Uzoezie was abducted from his house this evening. His only son was shot and has been taken to the hospital.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the abductors, and rescue the victim.

