From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen have struck again on the Benin-Auchi road, abducting an unspecified number of passengers, eyewitnesses say.

The ‎gunmen were said to have attacked an Abuja-bound public transportation bus travelling from Benin between Ehor and Iruekpen.

According to eyewitnesses, several of the passengers ‘were forcefully taken into the bush‎.’

At press time, the police would neither confirm nor deny the incident, as spokesman of the E‎do State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, would not respond to calls and SMS sent to his mobile phone.

26 passengers have been abducted by gunmen recently‎ on the same route.