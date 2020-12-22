From Tony Osauzo, Benin
Gunmen have struck again on the Benin-Auchi road, abducting an unspecified number of passengers, eyewitnesses say.
The gunmen were said to have attacked an Abuja-bound public transportation bus travelling from Benin between Ehor and Iruekpen.
According to eyewitnesses, several of the passengers ‘were forcefully taken into the bush.’
At press time, the police would neither confirm nor deny the incident, as spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, would not respond to calls and SMS sent to his mobile phone.
26 passengers have been abducted by gunmen recently on the same route.
