Gunmen have reportedly abducted a Kano-based businessman identified as Abdullahi Kalos, sources have told Daily Sun.

The victim is said to be a resident of Unguwar Yamma, a town in Minjibir Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the gunmen had stormed the community last night with heavy weapons.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am on Wednesday.

‘The gunmen fired random shots into the air before they abducted him,’ said a villager who witnessed the attack.

It was also gathered that the police, having been briefed of the incident, automatically deployed their officers to the scene of the crime, but that the gunmen had left before the policemen arrived.

Kano State Police Command spokesperson DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa has so far not commented on the development as at press time.