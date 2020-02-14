Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Catholic priest serving in Uromi Diocese, Father Nicholas Oboh, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Benin City.

Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said Fr Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s Day but was not specific in the area where the abduction took place.

He called for prayers for the release of Fr Oboh.

“We are sure he is alive, and since the incident, steps have been taken to ensure that Rev F Nicholas Oboh is released with no harm,” he said.

‎In a related development, some children were said to have been abducted at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state by suspected armed robbers.

It was learnt that the robbers had robbed residents in the area and took four children along with them.

‎According to sources in the area, one of the abducted children has been released after the parents reportedly paid the sum of N2million.

It was further gathered that other parents had opened negotiations with the abductors, but spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had not been briefed on the incidents.