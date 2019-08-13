Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Provost of the College of Education (COE), Katsina-Ala, Benue State, Mr. Tsavwua Gborigyo, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen along Kwande -Vandekiya highway.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was driving along the Sankera axis of Benue North East senatorial district on Sunday evening when his abductors stopped him and took him to an unknown destination.

At the time of filing this report, Daily Sun learnt that the abductors were yet to open discussion with either the victim’s family or management of the college.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, adding that the incident happened at Ihugh village in Vandekiya Local Government Area.

Anene, who noted that investigation had already commenced, disclosed that the vehicle which the provost was driving before he was taken away had been recovered from the scene, while the police have put up measures to comb the forest areas of the vicinity to ensure his release.