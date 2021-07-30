From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Less than one week after two housewives were abducted in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that the woman who must have been trailed by her abductors was kidnapped at about 6pm on Thursday shortly after she returned to town from Daudu community where she had gone to visit her parents.

Her abductors, according to a family source, also took away new model Toyota Highlander which she was driving in at the time of the kidnap.

However, it was gathered that she attempted to break free from her abductors by trying to open the vehicle door around the traffic light near the popular B Division Police Station but her abductors opened fire to scare people away.

Sources said she started raising alarm to draw the attention of people to her plight but the abductors sped off with her before help could come.

At the time of this report, it was not known if the abductors had reached out to the family or demanded for ransom.

However, when contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said a case of missing person and not abduction was reported to the police by her family.

