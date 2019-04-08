Gunmen have kidnapped Rasaki Musibau, acting director of the Lagos fire service.

He was abducted others along Itoikin-Epe road in Ikosi-Ejirin local council development area of the state.

Seven other persons were reportedly kidnapped on the same spot in the area.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the area around 8pm on Saturday and stopped vehicles conveying their victims.

They were later whisked to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, Bala Elkana, spokesman of the Lagos police command, said the police are on the trail of the abductors.

“The commissioner of police Lagos State command, CP Zubairu Muazu, has tasked the command’s anti-kidnapping unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers on 6/4/2019 at about 8pm along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu,” the statement read.

“The CP in company of tactical units commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of today, and assured the family of the victims that the command is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“Those abducted include Rasaki Musibau m, Mufutau Adams m, Funmilayo Adelumo f, Asiogu Martha f, Lasisi Muka m and two others. Vehicles recovered from the scene include Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel Jeep.

“Meanwhile the Command has assured Lagosians of their safety at all times as it has intensified patrols and surveillance along Itokin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the state.”

The area, sources said, has become unsafe. In March, Ajijedidun Adeb, chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin local council, was kidnapped in the area.