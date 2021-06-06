From John Adams, Minna

The District Head of the ancient city of Zungeru in Niger state, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, (Madakin Zungeru), and his two wives have been kidnapped by gunmen and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The gunmen said to numbering about 20, stormed the ancient city at about 1:40am on Sunday and made their way straight to the house of the Madakin Zungeru located in the heart of the town and captured him from the room of one of the wives, Habiba.

The gunmen were also said to have taken away the second wife of the Madakin Zungeru in an operation which his neighbors said lasted only 30 minutes without any resistance from any quota.

According to a source close to the Zungeru town, the gunmen parked their motorcycles about 500 meters away and moved into the town on foots to carry out the attack.

Our source further disclosed that the gunmen may have carried out the attack through an informant as it was only Madaki and his wives that were abducted from the town.

The abductors are yet to establish any contact with the relations of the victims, and all their cell phones are said to be currently switched off.

This latest abduction is coming exactly one week after 163 children of Salihu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state were kidnapped and are still being held captive by their abductors.

Zungeru town where latest incidence occurred is about 30 kilometers from Tegina, and it is the host community to the 700 MageWatts hydro Electricity dam currently under construction.

Meanwhile it was gathered that the construction company handling the construction work on the 700 Megawatt of the Zungeru hydro dam, Messrs CNEEC-Sino hydro have abandoned the site for security season.

It was gathered that all the foreign expatriates working at site were said to have been evacuated on Saturday morning and were escorted out of the state under heavy security before the abduction of the Madakin Zungeru in the early hours of Saturday.