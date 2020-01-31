Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State police command has confirmed the abduction of the district head of Gayari in Gummi local government, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his son by unidentified hoodlums on Friday.

The Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said On 31st January, 2020 at about 01:00hours, unidentified armed men went to Gayari village in Gummi LGA and kidnapped the dstrict head and his son to unknown destination.

The police spokesman assured that police tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with the military and some repentant bandits are intensifying effort to rescue the kidnapped victims and also arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Shehu, however, refuted insinuations in some quarters that a po lice outstation was attacked and a policeman killed.