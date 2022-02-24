From Joe Effiong, Uyo

As electioneering for 2023 polls gets underway, kidnappers, who for some time now appear to have been disbanded, have suddenly resurfaced with their activities in Akwa Ibom State.

The latest incident, which happened on Tuesday, resulted in the kidnap of Dr Felix Ekpo, a senior medical officer attached to Ikot Ekpaw cottage hospital, in Mkpat Enin Local Council, by unknown gunmen at his duty post.

Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, who made the disclosure in a statement, in Uyo, yesterday, confirmed that Ekpo was on duty when he was kidnapped.

The NMA, however, urged its members to remain calm and alert in their respective duty posts, adding that the leadership had already communicated with the relevant security agencies in the state on the matter.

While calling on the state government to deploy her security machinery and ensure prompt and unconditional release of the abducted doctor, the association threatened that it would be forced to suspend its services throughout the state, if its member is not released within 48hrs.

The state reads: “It is with deep anguish that we inform you of the sad kidnap of our dear colleague and hippocratic brother, Dr. Felix Ekpo. Reports from multiple sources indicate that the kidnappers stormed the hospital premises this morning, abducted and bolted away with our colleague and his car.

“As an association, we are at a loss why, indeed, any doctor, and especially, this particular young doctor, would be the target for kidnappers, considering that his only possession of worth is his medical knowledge and skills, his unflinching passion to avail healing to the sick and his dedication and love for Nigeria and his immediate environment of Akwa Ibom State- which has made him stay back to medically serve our country in spite of the lure of greener pastures made available by the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait etc.

“In view of this unfortunate circumstance, we, therefore, call on all members of the NMA to remain calm and alert in their various places of work, as the leadership of NMA Akwa Ibom state has been in constant communication with relevant security agencies.

“Furthermore, we call on the government to make haste to uphold the Constitution, especially Chapter 2, section 14, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.