He was said to have been abducted along the Okene-Lokoja road in Kogi State between 7 and 8 pm on Friday on his way from Abuja.

Family sources who confirmed the incident said his abductors ordered him to call with his phone to inform them that he has been kidnapped and thereafter demanded for a ransom of N20m.

The Media Officer of the club Shehu Momodu, in a statement yesterday, said “We call on the Security outfits, Federal, kogi State Government and the leadership of NNL to please come to the aid of our Chairman to ensure his quick release from his abductors.

“We urge our fans to channel their thoughts and prayers on the Chairman for his quick release. We believe at the end we shall say glory be to God”.

He said report of the incident has been lodged with the police in Auchi and Benin.

Dynamite FC is scheduled to host Nilayo FC in the NNL Week 5 yesterday at the club’s playground in Edo University, Iyamho.