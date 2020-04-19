Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Emmanuel Agbale, has been abducted by gunmen who, reportedly killed his police orderly.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday along Benin-Ekpoma road by Oil Palm Estate in Edo State.

The Commissioner was said to be on his way to Ekpoma when the gunmen struck.

According to an eyewitness, the heavily armed hoodlums emerged suddenly from the bush and shot directly into Agbale’s car, which forced the driver to stop.

“They first killed the police orderly on the spot and abducted the Commissioner to an unknown destination”, the witness said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, would neither pick his calls nor respond to the short message sent to his mobile phone yesterday.

It was however gathered that the gunmen were yet to make any ransom demand as at press time, even as security operatives were said to have been mobilized to rescue the Commissioner unhurt.