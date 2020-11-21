Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Gunmen yesterday, killed the driver of a popular transport campany in Benin City, Edo state and kidnapped all passengers in the 18-seater bus. It was gathered that the passengers were traveling to Abuja from Benin.

Similarly, the chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area, Edo State, Prof. Waziri Edokpa was also kidnapped along Benin-Ekpoma road. The whereabouts of the passengers remain unknown as at press time.

Saturday Sun gathered that the ugly incident, which has become a recurring decimal in the state has forced the council chairmen from Edo south into a closed door meeting with the State Commissioner of Police , Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The people are calling on the police authority to deploy the mobile policemen recently posted to the state and cause them to resume their full operations of saving lives and property of the citizens of the state.

All efforts to get the reaction of the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, proved abortive as he refused to pick his phone calls.