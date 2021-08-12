The Police Command in Zamfara said gunmen had kidnapped the wife and seven-month-old son of an ex-councillor in the state, Mr Babangida Ibrahim.

Spokesman for the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen attacked the former councillor’s residence at Damba in Gusau, at about midnight, yesterday.

He said Ibrahim was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at an undisclosed hospital.

“The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, has directed thorough investigation on the matter, to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,’’ Shehu said.

