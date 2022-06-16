From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely nine days after the Provost of Gregory University Teaching Hospital, Umuahia, was kidnapped, gunmen yesterday night abducted the former Abia state Correspondent of The Sun, Mr. Chuks Onuoha, from his house and took him to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers, who have contacted the family, were reported to have initially demanded N10 million ransom, but later reduced it to N2 million.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Onuoha was abducted from his residence at Umungasi, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area, on Tuesday night, in the presence of his wife and children.

The wife, who spoke on phone to Daily Sun, confirmed that her husband was taken away by some gunmen who came at about 9:30pm.

She said: “He was about to take his bath when the people entered our house and ordered my husband to follow them. Before taking him away, they collected his bank ATM cards and then forced him to enter his car from where they drove him away. I need people’s prayers because I am confused.”

Meanwhile, Onuoha’s community has reacted to the incident.

The Publicity Secretary of the town union, Enwereuzo Ogbonna, in a statement, said while the union would continue to make everything humanly possible to ensure Onuoha’s safe return, it called on all villages in the area to activate their local vigilantes on 24-hour basis.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .