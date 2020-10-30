Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A university lecturer has been reportedly abducted by gunmen along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu Road, Anambra state.

The victim, a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra state, Professor Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu, was abducted on her way to Awka from her institution on Wednesday.

She left for Awka after a Senate meeting with her collegues in the school; unfortunately, her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said: “Although the alleged incident was not officially reported, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for discreet investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, rescue the victim and fish out perpetrators, in order to bring them to book.”

Also, President-General Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Ndubuisi Obijiofor, said it was the second time a lecturer would be falling victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

He said in a statement that: “This is to inform the general public of the unfortunate kidnap incident that took place along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road on the 28th October, 2020, by 6:25pm.