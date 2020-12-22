From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A female quarry worker has been abducted in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at a quarry site in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area.

The incident, according to sources, occurred on Monday and the abductors have reportedly not gotten in touch with the family of the victim to demand a ransom.

The gunmen, numbering five, reportedly stormed the quarry site, scared the workers before they got hold of the female quarry worker, identified as Damilola Agboola, and took her to an unknown destination.

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the abduction Tuesday evening.

‘Information from Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Moniya revealed that, on December 21, 2020, at about 1:00 pm, one Agboola Damilola, female, a member of staff of Delydad Quarry, was abducted along Old-Oyo Ibadan Road by a suspected five-man criminal gang,’ the police spokesman said.

‘Immediately the information got to the DPO, he swung into action and a coordinated search commenced. Efforts intensified to arrest the criminal elements and rescue the abducted [female quarry worker] to be reunited with family members.

‘Members of the public who get wind of the movement and activities of the captors are to immediately inform the police for prompt action, please,’ he stated.