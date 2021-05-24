From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a 400 Level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, a Togolese farm owner and a 17-year-old female farm hand, in Abule Itoko, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The FUNAAB student identified as Toyinbo Nathaniel Olayinka, a 400 Level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, the farm owner, Dominic, and the 17-year-old female were abducted when they were working, on Saturday.

Daily Sun learnt that the abductors had reached out to the wife of Dominic on phone and were asking for N150million ransom to release the three captives in their custody.

It was also learnt that the FUNAAB student, being an indigent person, had been working in that farm as a farmhand in the last three years, to eke out a living and, also, fund his education, before the kidnapping occurred.

The university, through its Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Kola Adepoju, in a statement, yesterday, said Toyinbo was abducted around 8am, on Saturday, at Abule – Itoko, Odeda-Ibadan Road, about 25 minutes drive from the university’s permanent site at Alabata Road, Abeokuta.

He stated: “A 400 Level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Toyinbo Nathaniel Olayinka, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in a private Farm at Abule, Itoko, Odeda-Ibadan Road.

“Abule Itoko, where the student was reportedly abducted, around 8am, on Saturday, is about 25 minutes drive from the university’s permanent site at Alabata Road, Abeokuta.

“According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother, who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen at a private farm in Abule Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government, where he has been living and working as a practicing livestock farmer for the past three years to sustain himself as a self sponsored indigent student of the university.

“The management of the university has reported the abduction at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweeran, and it is working earnestly with the Command, to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”

Meanwhile, calls placed to the spokesperson of the Ogun State police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in respect of the alleged abduction of the three persons were not answered as at the time of filing this report.