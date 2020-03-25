Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped a man, Joseph, in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State after comfortably eating a meal which they forced the victim’s wife to prepare.

The incident happened at Graceland Estate during a downpour on the fateful night when the hoodlums invaded the apartment of the victim.

The distraught victim’s wife, Mrs. Joseph, said the gunmen were herders going by the language which they spoke while the operation lasted, adding that they came through the window.

She said they pointed a gun on her husband’s head and ordered him to open the door.

“We were in the house when we heard some signs on our window. They told my husband to open the window.

“They brought my husband out under the rain and asked him to lie down and they took me inside and asked me to prepare rice for them which I did. They took all my husband’s shoes, clothes, phones, ATM cards and all my jewelries.

“I put a call across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okpanam, but the DPO said he could not come as it was already late,” she narrated.

She also claimed that she called the control room, alleging that the respondent was not around while the other respondent on another line said the person is not in Okpanam division.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) , Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the command was making efforts to rescue the victim.