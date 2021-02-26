From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen on Thursday night abducted the wife of a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo state, Augunus Kekeocha.

She was kidnapped at Ishinweke, the headquarters of Ihitte/ Uboma council Area of the state.

It was learnt that Mrs Ekeocha was kidnapped at her business premises at Ishinweke, where she sells phones and its accessories.

A resident of the area, told our correspondent on Friday that the Kidnappers who operated in a Jeep shot sporadically into the air to scare away the people before and after abducting the business woman.

The gunmen also kidnapped another businessman who transact his business in the neighborhood.

According to sources, the gunmen forced their victims into the boot of their vehicle and drove of.

Accord to the source , ” the wife of an APC chieftain, Hon Angunus Kekeocha, a member of Transition Committee of Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state has been kidnapped. Another businessman in the neighborhood was also Kidnapped. They were forced into the boot of their car and drove of.The kidnapped had yet to establish communication.”

When contacted, a police Spokesperson for the state command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he had yet to be briefed, officially.

The police spokesperson who promised to to get back to our correspondent . But as at press time he was yet to come back.