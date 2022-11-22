From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Heavily armed men yet to be identified have whisked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Ahiazu State House of Assembly constituency election in Imo State, Nduka Anyanwu, to an unknown destination.

A source from the family of the politician who revealed the incident in a police social medium platform in Owerri disclosed that he was picked by the armed men at about 9 am on Tuesday in his area while on his way to finalising arrangements for his booth agents at Ahiazu.

“We call on the public who might have any useful information to inform any nearby police station, just happened around 9.00 am today, Tuesday, 22nd November 2022. Let’s be prayerful for his safety and quick rescue,” according to the family source.