From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Mike Ogiasa.

Ogiasa, a former cabinet member in the administration of former Bayelsa governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson was said to have been kidnapped from his community, Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to investigations, Ogiasa who is the convener of the socio-political group named Voice of the South-South, has been in the forefront to draft Jonathan into the 2023 presidency.

Sources said that Ogiasa was abducted on Thursday June 2, but the family kept it under wraps believing that the kidnappers would contact them for ransom to be paid quietly.

However, close to 48 hours after his kidnap and no word from his abductors the family had to report the incident to the police for investigation and possibly rescue him.

A source in the community said Ogiasa had just finished a meeting in the community when gunmen numbering eight invaded his house just as he arrived from the meeting and whisked him away.

“He had actually planned to return to Yenagoa at the end of the meeting, but some people prevailed on him to wait till next morning. He was indoors when the gunmen arrived and abducted him,” the source said.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed that Mike Ogiasa was abducted on June 2 and that the police are investigating the incident in order to rescue him.

