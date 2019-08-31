Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Kaduna State Police Command on Friday confirmed the kidnap of a member of the State House of Assembly by gunmen.

The police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo gave the name of the kidnapped victim as Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of the State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency.

According to a statement by DSP Sabo, “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the Command received an information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kad -Zaria Expressway.

“Patrol Teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station. Upon search, an ID card bearing Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident. Teams of conventional police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals. The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums”.