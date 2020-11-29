Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
A cleric, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji, was on Friday murdered by unknown assail- ants along Igbara-Odo-Ikere- Ekiti road in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
It was gathered that Oladimeji, a presiding cleric of Solution Baptist Church Ikere-Ekiti, was killed along the road by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers around 5pm when he was returning to Ikere-Ekiti after an official assignment in Osun State.
A source in his church, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the family members launched a search for the pastor on Friday before his corpse was found in his car along the road with The source said: “The gunshot wounds.
The source said: “The man was returning from Osun State on Thursday evening and decided to make use of the Igbara-Odo route to Ikere- Ekiti when he was ambushed and shot dead by gunmen in the evening.
“After series of calls to his phone numbers with no response, members of the church decided to start searching for him and he was found dead this evening (Friday) in his car along the road close to the University of Education and Technology in Ikere-Eki- ti.” The source explained that the incident was reported at the Igbara Odo police station before his corpse was evacuated to the morgue.
