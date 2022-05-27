Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Wednesday, abducted a Lebanese contractor at a construction site at the Ogbonmo area of Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the workers at the site said that the kidnappers trailed the Lebanese contractor to the construction site at about 5pm, on Wednesday, and shot dead the military security officer attached to him, as well as the driver, before whisking away their victim to an unknown destination.

“The man we call white engineer has been kidnapped. His driver and his security officer were killed. The gunmen arrived at the site on Wednesday, at about 5pm and fired many shots in the air. We all fled the site on hearing the gunshots. Those who came were masked and they were six or seven. It was when some of us later came back to the site after over two hours that we saw the dead bodies of the soldier and the driver. The white engineer was nowhere to be found. It was later that the police were invited and they took the corpses to the hospital in the town,” the source said. Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the Lebanese.

