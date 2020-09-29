Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen yesterday abducted Caretaker Committee Chairman, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Bege Katuka, popularly known as Humble.

Humble was abducted on his way to his farm located around Juji, one of the immediate host communities of Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company in Chikun LGA of the State.

According to a media source, Katuka was riding on a commercial motorcycle popular known as Okada before he was ambushed by the gunmen who shot dead the Okada rider.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer Police (PPRO)ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

Juji and other parts of Chikun have recorded cases of kidnapping where some victims were killed while several millions have been paid as ransom to kidnapppers.