From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man and his wife whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were on Saturday night abducted by gunmen at Umuobasi Ukwu, near Aba, Abia State.

The couple were said to be proprietors of a private school located within the area.

It was gathered that the man and his wife, who were in company with their three children, went to market on the fateful day to buy things needed for their school end of year party.

Information had it that after making the purchases and were returning home at Umuobasi Ukwu, Ugwunagbo Local Government Area, at about 9am, a three-man gang of kidnappers, operating in a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) double crossed them.

The hoodlums reportedly forced their victims into the SUV and sped off to their hideout, leaving the couple’s three children, the eldest of which is about seven years, to wander about in the dark.

Members of the gang were reported to have zoomed off with their victims through the Umuozuo pathway to an unknown destination.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comments on the incident. However, a senior police officer attached to the command, confirmed the incident.

