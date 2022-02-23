JOE EFFIONG, UYO

As electioneering for 2023 elections gets underway, kidnappers, who for some time now appear to have been disbanded, have suddenly resurfaced with their activities in Akwa Ibom State.

The latest incident which happened on Tuesday, has resulted in the kidnap of Dr Felix Ekpo, a senior medical officer attached to Ikot Ekpaw cottage hospital in Mkpat Enin Local Council, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on his duty post.

Secretary of Nigeria Medical Association in the state, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John who announced this in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday confirmed that Ekpo was on duty when he was kidnapped .

The NMA however urged its members to remain calm and alert in their respective duty posts, adding that the leadership is already communicating with the relevant security agencies in the state on the matter.

While calling on the state government to deploy her security machinery and ensure prompt and unconditional release of the abducted doctor, the association however threatened that it would be forced to suspend its services throughout the state if its member is not released within 48hrs.

The state reads; “It is with deep anguish that we inform you of the sad kidnap of our dear colleague and Hippocratic brother, Dr. Felix Ekpo. Reports from multiple sources indicate that the kidnappers stormed the Hospital premises this morning, abducted and bolted away with our colleague and his car.”

“As an Association we are at a loss why indeed any doctor and especially this particular young doctor would be the target for kidnappers considering that his only possession of worth is his medical knowledge and skills, his unflinching passion to avail healing to the sick and his dedication and love for Nigeria and his immediate.

environment of Akwa Ibom State- which has made him stay back to medically serve our country inspite of the lure of greener pastures made available by the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia , UAE, Oman, Kuwait etc.

“In view of this unfortunate circumstance, we, therefore, call on all members of the NMA to remain calm and alert in their various places of work as the leadership of NMA Akwa Ibom state has been in constant communication with relevant security agencies.

“Furthermore, we call on the Government to make haste to uphold the Constitution especially Chapter 2 section 14 which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government.

“To this end, we humbly request the Government to deploy all of its rich security machinery towards the urgent and critical task of rescuing Dr Ekpo, who is not only a citizen but also an employee of Government, kidnapped in the line of duty, right at his place of duty, as assigned to him by Government.