From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen have abducted a medical worker in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, barely 72 hours after the release of a supervisor of the farm of a former governor of the state, the late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, in the same Ogbomoso.

The supervisor at TBT Farm owned by Alao-Akala, Christopher Bakare, was abducted some days ago, and a ransom of N100 million was placed on his head. But it was not known whether ransom was paid before his release or not.

The medical worker, whose name was given as Baba Rasheed, was reportedly abducted in Surulere Local Government Area. Though he is not a medical doctor, he operates a private clinic, known as Titilade Hospital at Gbede, which is a boundary community between Oyo and Kwara states.

As gathered, the victim drove into an ambush of the gunmen at a spot along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road on Friday night. He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, said the police have received information on the incident and the matter is being investigated.

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, who condemned the abduction, confirmed that the victim operates a private medical facility at the boundary between Oyo and Kwara States, though he is not a medical doctor.

