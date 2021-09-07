From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A 45-year-old mother has been kidnapped alongside her two daughters by gunmen who stormed their home at Kpeyegi village in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The woman identified as Oladapo Bukola, is said to be the wife of a pastor and together with her two daughters, Moyo Oladapo, 17 and Glory Oladapo, 14, were abducted from their residence in the early hours of Sunday when gunmen raided the village and shot sporadically to scare the villagers. Pastor Gabriel Oladapo was said to have travelled out of Abuja during the time of the attack.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family of their victims.

It was gathered that before the incident, the gunmen had invaded Yangoji village, in Kwali Area Council and abducted one Abdullahi Benda and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin.

In recent months, gunmen have continued to attack Abuja communities and Kpeyegi, which incidentally houses a navy barrack.

Public relations officer for the FCT police command, Daniel Ndiparya, confirmed the incident, but said “the police are making efforts to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.