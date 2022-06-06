From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The aged mother of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano Central Senatorial Zone, Laure Mai Kunu has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Mama Kunu is the mother of the flamboyant, heavy- spending senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaure, who only last week, clinched the ticket of his party by defeating Baheer Garba (Lado) at the polls. He is to contest against the likes of Ibrahim Shekarau of the NNPP, among others, in the 2023 polls.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Daily Sun gathered that the victim was whisked away from her residence at Ranguza ward of Zaura village in Ungogo Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the abduction and told Daily Sun by phone that the victim was abducted at about 2.00 am in the morning while her neighborhood was deep at sleep.

Haruna added that already the police have deployed their tactical team to comb the whole area and ensure that the woman is released and her abductors arrested.

Meanwhile, there is no word yet from the suspected abductors of the mother of the politician, according to those familiar with the incident.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .