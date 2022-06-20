From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted 13 mourners along the Auchi-Benin road in Edo State, on their way home to Delta State, from a burial ceremony in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo state.

The exact location where the bus, which was conveying the victims, was hijacked by the kidnappers could not be ascertained.

The mourners were said to be members of God’s Will Mission, owned by Archbishop Solomon Gbakara, with headquarters in Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state.

One of the church elders, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The church members were reportedly seized, amidst sporadic gunshots by the suspected kidnappers who whisked them, including the driver of the vehicle, to an unknown destination.

It was learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the bush. It was further learnt that the kidnappers have demanded N60 million ransom for the release of three top members of the church.

At the time of this report, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the police were yet to be notified of the incident.

