Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the acting director of Lagos Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau.

The incident our correspondent gathered, happened along Itoikin-Epe road in Ikosi-Ejirin local council development area.

According to a source, the incident happened in the evening on Saturday, April 6 when the gunmen stopped the fire service boss and other victims as they were returning to Lagos. No fewer than seven were whisked away during the encounter. They were taken to an unknown destination and no contact so far has been made with their family members.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were on top of the situation.

“The commissioner of police Lagos state command, CP Zubairu Muazu, has tasked the command’s anti-kidnapping unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers on 6/4/2019 at about 8pm along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu,” the statement read.

“The CP in company of tactical units commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of today, and assured the family of the victims that the command is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“Those abducted include Rasaki Musibau (m), Mufutau Adams m, Funmilayo Adelumo (f), Asiogu Martha (f), Lasisi Muka (m) and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel Jeep.

“Meanwhile the command has assured Lagosians of their safety at all times as it has intensified patrols and surveillance along Itokin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the state.”