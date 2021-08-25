From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the secretary of the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Mohammed Opu.

This was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, ASP Ramhan Nansel.

“On 25/8/2021 at about 0145hrs, a complaint was lodged at C Division, Lafia that, on 24/8/2021 at about 2345hrs, unknown gunmen numbering about five, abducted one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu (Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission) in his residence located at Bakin rijiya village, along Lafia-Shendam road, Nasarawa State.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, has led a detachment of police personnel comprising of personnel of the Anti-kidnapping unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and other tactical units of the Command to the scene.

Consequently, Adesina had also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department to move to the scene and conduct a comprehensive investigation in order to unveil the faces of those responsible for the commission of the despicable act, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.