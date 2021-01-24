From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abduction of citizens for ransom which has become a daily occurence in Edo State, continued yesterday with the abduction of the Public Relations Officer of the State Command of the Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS), Mrs Bridget Esene.

She was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on her way to church yesterday morning.

The gunmen were said to have trailed her and accosted her arond Ikueniro area, off Agbor Road, and dragged her out of her car.

They reportedly forced her into their car and drove off to unknown destination.

“She was abducted at her church premises around Agbor road area this morning. Her whereabouts is yet unknown as her abductors are yet to speak with her family. Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin Auchi road axis off the by-pass”, a source‎ at the Immigration Office said while confirming the incident.

Efforts to get confirmation of the incident from the Police failed as spokesman‎ of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, would not pick calls to his mobile phone.